There have been 236 cases of COVID- 19 in BC since Friday, ten of those in Northern Health, for a total of 4,594 in the province.

Northern Health has identified 17 cases in the Fort St. John area to attendance the It Is Time prayer event in Deadwood Alberta.

Anyone who attended the gathering between July 30th and August 2nd is asked to monitor for symptoms and self-isolate.

Northern Health has a total of 117 cases.

BC has now reported the second-largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began after 100 new cases were confirmed on August 15.

August 16 saw 88, and an additional 48 cases were identified on August 17.

There are now 743 active cases in BC, of those, four are in hospital, three in ICU.

There have been two more deaths in BC, both residents of Fraser Health.

2,286 people are currently being monitored by public health for symptoms.

There have been two more healthcare outbreaks at care homes in Vancouver and Fraser Health.

There are now 10 outbreaks ongoing in the healthcare system, however, no new community outbreaks have been recorded.