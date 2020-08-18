Chief Gisday'wa with the burnt don cabin (supplied by: Gidimt'en Clan)

The RCMP is looking for witnesses after a fire at a cabin near the Coastal GasLink site in Houston.

It was located at the 27km mark of the Morice West Forest Service Road.

According to the RCMP, the area was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said the fire occurred sometime overnight between Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15.

“The fire was originally reported to the BC RCMP Community Industry Response Group (CIRG), Quick Response Team (QRT) members who have been working in the Houston area and they attended the scene. Upon arrival, the CIRG and QRT secured the scene and conducted a preliminary sweep of the area,” she said.

Saunderson added there were no persons present who needed assistance and no one was located at the scene.

She also said additional members of the RCMP were called to help with the investigation.

“Houston detachment frontline members and the Regional General Investigative Section were called to the scene to assist in the investigation. The Forensic Identification Section was also called to the scene to process any evidence gathered in the area. Houston RCMP is conducting the investigation and it remains ongoing and active,” she said.

According to a statement by the Gidimt’en Clan, the structure belonged to Chief Gisday’wa.

The statement also said RCMP notified Chief Gisday’wa about the fire and they received an anonymous tip.

When the Chief arrived the structure was still smoldering according to the statement.

The cabin was used as a cultural meeting place and used by Gidimt’en Clan members.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stopper 1-800-222-8477.