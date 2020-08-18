The Northern Health region is now up to 120 confirmed cases of Covid-19 after another three were identified in the region.

Provincewide, 83 infections were reported, for a total of 4,677 test positives in BC.

775 of those are active, with six people in hospital and three in intensive care.

No additional deaths have occurred, as BC stays at 198 since the onset of the pandemic.

BC Health Officials say the number of people isolating due to a potential exposure continues to grow, as 2,326 people are now under public health monitoring.

“Hundreds of people are now self-isolating and under care, and we can support them to do that well. Because the virus can spread with very mild symptoms, it is essential that anyone advised to self-isolate stays home, and stays away from others, for the full 14-day period,” said Doctor Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that we have to think about new things and do things we have never done before. This can be challenging, but we can all take confidence in knowing that by doing our part, we can keep ourselves and those around us safe,” she added.

Gustafson notes there have been no new healthcare or community outbreaks in the past day.

In total, nine long term care homes and one acute care centre are still dealing with active outbreaks.

“We need to continue to protect those who are most vulnerable – our seniors and Elders, and those with underlying health conditions – by thinking about who we are being exposed to, and who we may be exposing, when spending time with others,” she said.

“Seeing friends may seem safe, but if you are in close contact with an elderly family member, your visit may inadvertently put them at risk,” Gustafson added.

The BC Government has also formally extended the Provincial State of Emergency until the end of the day on September 1.

Breakdown:

1,447 – Vancouver Coastal

2,473 – Fraser

156 – Island

407 – Interior

120 – Northern Health

74 – Outside of Canada