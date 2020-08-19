Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-trailer truck rollover in Smithers.

The accident happened around Highway 16 near Frontage Road at around 6 a.m.

According to the RCMP, the semi rolled down an embankment approximately 50 feet.

Both of the occupants that were inside the vehicle made it out.

There are no details on the extent of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.