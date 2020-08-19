Houston RCMP has identified two suspects in connection with an arson near the Coastal GasLink construction site near Houston.

The fire occurred at a cabin at the 27km mark of the Morice West Forest Service Road.

The suspects are being identified as a 24-year-old male and a 19-year-old male who resides in Burns Lake but work in Houston.

The fire was originally reported to the Community Industry Response Group and the Quick Response Team and the two groups were the first to attend the scene.

According to the RCMP, during the investigation evidence of “take auto without consent” was discovered.

“This [investigation] is a priority for the detachment and could have ended tragically had there been anyone in the building,” said Sgt. Mark Smaill.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review of potential charges.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.