A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

According to Environment Canada, there is a disturbance coming from the Vancouver Island area into the Interior region.

“That’s going to trigger some thunderstorms later this afternoon for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District with that we could see a possibility of hail strong wind gusts and locally heavy downpours,” said Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

In an alert issued by Environment Canada, the hail could be the size of a nickel.

Sekhon also advised people what to do while preparing for the storm.

“As people are venturing out these days because of the summer holidays just be careful of the lightning especially when thunder roars go indoors and also remember that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, so you want to tie down your things if they’re outside,” he said.

Sekhon added the rainy weather will be in store until Saturday but the weather will remain unsettled.

Environment Canada is reminding people to monitor alerts and forecasts on its website.