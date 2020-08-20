One new Covid-19 case has been identified in the last day, marking 121 in Northern Health.

Elsewhere in the health authority, the outbreak on Haida Gwaii has no active cases, with one person remaining in isolation.

Provincewide, 80 cases were identified, for a total of 4,824.

Two residents of long term care homes in Fraser Health have passed away, as BC records 200 total deaths from the virus.

780 cases remain active, down from 798 yesterday (Wednesday), with 11 people in hospital and four in ICU.

The recovery rate is at 79.6 percent, however, BC Health Officials say they are seeing a slight increase in infections in the 40-60 age group.

Meanwhile, there has been one new community outbreak at a Loblaw’s in Fraser Health, now at nine cases.

However, there have been no new healthcare outbreaks, as nine remain ongoing.

BC performed 4,207 tests yesterday, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix, who said with 80 new cases, that’s a positive test rate of about 1.9 percent.