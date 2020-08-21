RCMP responded to an alarm at a business in the 300 block of Highway 16 in Burns Lake on Thursday around 2:00 a.m.

A male youth was discovered trying to enter the Small Town Vapes store when police arrived.

The suspect was arrested without incident and there was no entry made into the store.

The store was the scene of two break and enters in July where property was stolen and damage was done to the business.

“Investigators are looking into any connection this may have to the previous offences,” said Staff Sergeant Shaunna Lewis.

Anyone with information about the break and enters is being asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.