Health officials announced 90 new cases of COVID-19, one is from Northern Health, raising the province’s total to 4,915 and the region’s total to 122.

There are 824 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 13 i are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care.

The recovery rate remains at 79%, as 3,889 people who tested positive have recovered.

There have been two more deaths in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 202 deaths in British Columbia.

There are no new community outbreaks as Haida Gwaii continues to monitor the situation.

There are no new health care outbreaks, although there are 9 health care facilities with active outbreaks.

2,594 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

“Today, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced new enforcement measures focused on those locations and activities that are known to be at highest risk and the sustained sources for transmission. These measures help to shore up a gap that has emerged,” adds BC Health Officials.

1,569 – Vancouver (+ 43)

2,572 – Fraser (+39)

160 – Van Island (+1)

417 – Interior (+6)

122 – Northern (+1)

75 – Outside of Canada (+10)