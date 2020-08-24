The 101st Bulkley Valley Exhibition was originally supposed to start on Aug 27 but due to COVID-19 it has gone virtual meaning there will be no BVX parade, but a Smithers resident has decided to put together a reverse parade.

Jessy Taggart is encouraging residents and businesses to decorate their windows and homes while driving around Smithers to look at other people’s displays.

Taggart said she is also asking residents who make a display to post photos on a Facebook event page ‘ Fall Fair Reverse Parade Smithers.

“I just want people to have fun, I mean it’s been a really rough year and let’s just do something to have fun,” she said.

Taggart also said for people who can’t or do not have time to make a display to check out other businesses and homes on their displays.

“I’m hoping that people will just get their kids out and go for a drive and just look at the fun stuff,” she said,

The competition will be running from Wednesday (Aug 26) until Sunday (Aug 29) and there will be prizes for the top three entries.

The BVX Virtual Fair is running until Aug 30 and Saturday (Aug 22) was the last day to submit for the special competitions.

The fair is expected to be an in-person event in 2021.