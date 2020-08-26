BC Health officials announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday) for a total of 5,242 cases provincewide, 1 new case was reported in Northern Health, raising the region’s total to 128.

The province’s active case count continues to soar as it reaches 925, of those, 22 individuals are in hospital and seven of whom are in intensive care.

2,675 people are under active public health monitoring, 4,114 people who tested positive have recovered, the recovery rate remains at 78.5%.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths since yesterday, for a total of 203 deaths province-wide.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks, both located in the Fraser Health region, in total, 10 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

There are no new community outbreaks and the outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers Inc. is now over.

“Our recent daily cases are higher than many of us are comfortable with, so let’s continue to do our part every moment of every day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be”, adds Health Officials.

#COVIDBC update: 58 new cases, for a total of 5,242 cases in BC. We know that COVID-19 is going to be with us for many months to come. Let’s continue to do our part every moment of every day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be: https://t.co/TGKEUAk6D3 pic.twitter.com/blprQHco9R — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) August 25, 2020

1683 –(+32) Vancouver Coastal Health

2762 – (+23) Fraser

168 – (+2) Island

425 –(=) Interior

128 – (+1) Northern Health

76 – (=) outside of Canada

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyBulkleyLakesNow.com staff