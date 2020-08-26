(Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
BC Health officials announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday) for a total of 5,242 cases provincewide, 1 new case was reported in Northern Health, raising the region’s total to 128.
The province’s active case count continues to soar as it reaches 925, of those, 22 individuals are in hospital and seven of whom are in intensive care.
2,675 people are under active public health monitoring, 4,114 people who tested positive have recovered, the recovery rate remains at 78.5%.
There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths since yesterday, for a total of 203 deaths province-wide.
There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks, both located in the Fraser Health region, in total, 10 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.
There are no new community outbreaks and the outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers Inc. is now over.
“Our recent daily cases are higher than many of us are comfortable with, so let’s continue to do our part every moment of every day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be”, adds Health Officials.
1683 –(+32) Vancouver Coastal Health
2762 – (+23) Fraser
168 – (+2) Island
425 –(=) Interior
128 – (+1) Northern Health
76 – (=) outside of Canada
– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyBulkleyLakesNow.com staff