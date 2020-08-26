BC Education Minister Rob Fleming is providing an update on the province’s back to school plans.

All 60 school districts across the province will post their plans on their websites today (Wednesday).

Two weeks ago, the province announced a more gradual return to class with staff meeting with its school’s joint health and safety committee to receive instructions about how the updated guidelines will work starting on September 8th.

Starting on September 10th, students will be welcomed back to class for orientation and will use it to get familiar with classrooms that will look different than they did before the pandemic.

The province is also investing 46-million dollars that will supply students and staff with personal protective equipment that includes face masks, and visors.