After nine cases reported in two days, Northern Health has reached a total of 137 test positive cases of Covid-19.

Provincewide, BC has seen 68 confirmed cases, marking a total of 5,372 according to BC Health Officials.

Of the total cases, 906 are considered active, as 22 people are in hospital and seven in critical care.

A resident of long term care in Fraser Health has died, marking the province’s 204th death related to the virus.

However, 4,253 people have now been given a clean bill of health says Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry, marking a recovery rate of 79 per cent.

The outbreak at Arbutus Care Centre is over, however health officials are dealing with another 11 in the healthcare system.

2,810 people under active public health monitoring due to potential exposure, adds Dr. Henry.

There has also been a community outbreak at a construction site for a water treatment facility in Interior health, near Elkford.

This is now at 7 cases, six of them are in Alberta and one is in another health authority in BC.

BC is also reporting the first 8 suspected cases of ‘MISC’ or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

Each of the cases have recovered, though some required ICU care, says Dr. Henry.

However, these are not confirmed COVID-19 or MISC cases, she added, explaining the median age of affected patients is four years old.

Meanwhile, BC Health Officials have released a detailed map of COVID-19 cases in BC, based on where patients live, from January to July.

Numbers by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 1737 (+38)

Fraser Health – 2818 (+23)

Vancouver Island – 173 (+3)

Interior Health – 429 (=)

Northern Health – 137 (+4)

Outside Canada – 78 (=)