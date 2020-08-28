The community outbreak of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii has been declared over by Northern Health.

It was first announced on July 24th, and the last case was reported on August 6th.

There have been no new cases since that date; there are no active cases, and public health officials are now confident there are no further chains of transmission.

Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority have worked closely with the Council of the Haida Nation and municipal governments on Haida Gwaii to ensure a coordinated community response, and that medical supports including housing options for self-isolation were available if needed.

All 26 cases required hospitalization or relocation for self-isolation needs.