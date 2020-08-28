The Smithers area has seen five confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

British Columbia released more specific data on COVID-19 cases Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began.

Cases that are mapped are from January 1 until July 31.

The Smithers Local Health Area (LHA) includes Witset, Smithers, Telkwa, Houston, and Topley.

No cases were reported in the Hazelton’s- Upper Skeena LHA or the Burns Lake LHA.

The Smithers LHA infection rate is more than 25 per 100,000 people.

During the start of the pandemic, Health Officials decided not to release data for specific communities but only data per health authority.

At the start of the pandemic during a Northern Health townhall when asked about releasing more data on COVID-19 cases in the health authority Northern Health said they were trying to prevent a COVID-19 stigma and privacy.

The province will be releasing updated data on Local Health Areas once a month at the end of the month.

Further South in heavily populated areas, the province included cities as a part of the data.

In the Northwest only Smithers, Terrace, Kitimat, and Haida Gwaii reported cases.