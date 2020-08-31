Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A suspected exposure of COVID-19 has travelled through the Nass Valley according to Nisga’a health authority.

The health authority said the case travelled through the valley during the period of August 17 to August 28.

Anyone who attended the memorial, funeral and/ or the settlement feast at the Gitlaxt’aamiks between August 21 and 25 to contact the NVHA Clinic in their community and to also notify their respective Village Government, Chief Administrative Officer.

The NVHA has implemented a collaborative pandemic plan which includes:

Mandatory 14 days self-isolation for everyone that participated in the services on August 24 and 25

Mandatory travel restrictions in and out of the Nisga’a lands (essential travel for non-contact members only)

Close monitoring through established NLG checkpoints

Drive-up/ walkthrough laboratory testing and contact tracing in each of the community health centres.

Anyone outside of the Nass Valley who attended the events where there was a possible exposure are being told to contact their health authority and identify as a possible contact.