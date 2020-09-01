Starbucks joins list of stores to mandate face coverings
(Photo supplied by Pixabay)
Starbucks said all its company-owned stores across Canada, including the five in Prince George, will require patrons to wear face coverings as of September 14th.
The company says it’s another step to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and protect its staff and customers.
Those who don’t want to wear a face-covering will be offered the option of ordering through the drive-through, for curbside pickup, or for delivery.