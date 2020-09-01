Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Northern Health, First Nations Health Authority, and the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority have issued a joint public service announcement regarding the possible exposure of COVID-19 in the Nass Valley.

All attendees of events that occurred between August 21st and 25th are being advised to contact the NVHA and identify as a possible contact.

According to Northern Health, the public service announcement is to reassure people that Northern Health along with other health partners is coordinating a community response.

Northern Health Spokesperson Eryn Collins said the priority is to ensure people have the supports that they need.

“With the agencies involved that are guided by the collaborative framework announced earlier this year that it is ensuring that people that live in rural, remote and indigenous communities in BC that they have access to the healthcare that they need and sometimes they have unique needs,” she said.

Collins also said public health contact tracing is underway.

“Health teams will reach out directly to individuals who may have been exposed. Close contacts are always informed by public health officials and are supported in whatever they might need to do,” she said.

Northern Health is also reminding community members who do not receive a phone call to continue to follow the advice of public health officials.