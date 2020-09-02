Town of Smithers looking to host a by- election in 2020 after Bachrach's win (file photo)

The Town of Smithers is offering mail-in ballots for the October 17 by-election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by the town, this is an effort to reduce in-person contact and an option for those who may be in self-isolation or quarantine.

“Casting your ballot by mail will reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission as well as minimize congestion at the polls,” said Chief Election Officer, Dianna Plouffe.

All eligible electors can vote by mail the Town said.

Eligible electors must request a mail ballot package before Sept 30.

The request form is available at Townhall or online on the town’s website.

According to Town staff, mail ballot packages will be sent out around Oct 1.

The mail ballot must be received by the Chief Election Officer no later than Oct 17 at 8 p.m.