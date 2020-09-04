Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Nisga’a Valley Health Authority has confirmed three COVID-19 cases in the Nass Valley.

The cases were confirmed after testing occurred during the August 28 weekend.

According to a statement, Nisga’a Valley Health is requesting all attendees of the indoor events that took place between Aug 21 and 25 to continue 14-day isolation starting on Aug 29.

“As the potential contacts are numerous and NVHA resources are limited the NVHA is prioritizing testing to those community members that are experiencing flu-like symptoms,” said the release.

Residents are being asked if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to contact the NVHA COVID-19 line at 250-644-5048.

The health authority has implemented a pandemic plan including:

Self-isolation for 14 days for everyone that attended the events Aug 21 to 25 without symptoms and with symptoms isolation for 10 days or until symptoms resolve

Public health monitoring and contact tracing are being completed

Priority testing for all community members who are experiencing flu-like symptoms

Drive up and walk through testing and contact tracing at the community health centres from 2 pm until 4 pm seven days a week

According to the statement, all testing is appointment based and will be done outside of the clinic.

The Nisga’a Village Governments have also reverted back to their phase one pandemic plan which includes:

Implementing travel restrictions in and out of the communities

Maintenance of strict isolation to protect the community for a period of 14 days from Aug 29.

Mandatory social distancing

Elimination of all social gatherings until further notice

All public areas and work areas have clear pandemic protocols.

Sanitization of all common areas in the community where transmission may have occurred

Northern Health, First Nations Health Authority, and Nisga’a Valley Health released a joint statement earlier this week advising the community about a possible COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the indoor events earlier this month.