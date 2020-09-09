Aspen Inn and Riverside Restaurant Manager, Colin Bateman has announced his intention to run for the vacant council seat in the upcoming Smithers byelection.

Bateman announced his intention over the weekend in a Facebook campaign.

According to Bateman, this is his second time running for council after he ran for a council seat in 2018 where he was short 15 votes.

He added the reason why he wanted to run again is that the timing is so important with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Bateman said being a manager of the Aspen Inn and being a former president of the Smithers Chamber can bring a lot to the council table.

“I think that brings the business aspect and working with local business and then I was on the BC Hotel Association som knowing a little bit about tourism, on the tourism committee and what brings people to Smithers,” he said.

Bateman added he is looking forward to meeting people and figuring out new ways to meet people during the pandemic.

He also explained how he plans to adapt his campaign with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Social media is something that I’ve always used so, you’ve just gotta make sure the message is sent out, the people understand what your values are, what it is you’re looking to achieve, and being available for people to reach out to you,” he said.

Former Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill announced last Friday (Sept 4) she has submitted her nomination for the mayoral spot and local business owner Joe Bramsleven has also announced his intent to run for Mayor.

The polls open on October 17.