BC Premier John Horgan. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan

We touched on a number of topics including:

Is BC ready for a potential second wave of COVID-19 with flu season around the corner

The possibility of a fall election

Getting front line workers their pandemic pay

The BC Government pushing back on Transport Canada following a rule regarding residents on Ferries

Recent outbreaks along Indigenous communities including the Tla’Amen First Nation near Powell River

The status of both the BCHL and WHL seasons

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW