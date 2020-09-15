After 22 years of being in the public eye Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson has decided he will not be seeking re-election for the next provincial election.

He made the announcement in a statement on Monday (Sept 14).

Donaldson was on the Village of Hazelton Town Council for ten years and was elected as Stikine MLA in 2009 where he continued the role for 12 years.

He said he felt like it was the right time to decide to not seek re-election.

“I just felt like the right time to be regaining a bit more balance in life and enjoying where I live and where we live. It’s such an amazing part of BC and getting out and doing that a bit more,” he said.

Donaldson added the best part of being MLA for this region is the ability to articulate the way of life, what we hold, and what we value in rural and remote communities to the Legislature in Victoria.

Since Donaldson has said he is not seeking re-election the Stikine Constituency Executive and the NDP party can begin starting the nomination process for the NDP Stikine Candidate.

He also said being the Stikine MLA has been an incredible experience.

“I’m very thankful to the voters of Stikine, those dedicated volunteers, and supporters and to all people of Stikine, even if they didn’t vote for me that gave me the chance to have this experience and the trust to represent them,” he said.

Donaldson also offered some advice for the upcoming candidate for the BC NDP Party.

“You should be respectful of many perspectives, we live side by side as neighbours in Stikine and although we may not always agree we still live together as neighbours, so I think having the ability to see issues and topics from multiple perspectives and respect those perspectives,” he said.

The provincial election is expected to be in October 2021.