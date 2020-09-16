After six months without commercial flights at the Smithers Regional Airport Skeena-Bulkley Valley, MP Taylor Bachrach is urging Air Canada to resume scheduled flights.

Smithers has been without commercial flights since April 1st due to the pandemic.

Flights were originally supposed to resume on July 1 but have pushed back the start date.

Bachrach has sent out a letter to Air Canada addressing several concerns about the lack of service.

Among the concerns is the impact it’s having on residents, the loss of revenue for the airport, and the fear of not seeing the resumption of flights at all or at a diminished level.

He said there are numerous reasons why residents need to continue to use the airport and fly.

“Even though fewer people are flying during the pandemic, people still need to fly and it’s still a vital service for the community and we need Air Canada to know that, that the community depends on them and want to see their service back as soon as possible,” he said.

He also according to Air Canada the reason flights continue to be suspended is because of the lack of demand.

“There’s a loss of consumer confidence by the flying public and people are simply, either making alternative plans or they are avoiding flying altogether until the service fully resumes and they see those planes landing and taking off,” he said.

Bachrach added the lack of flights is affecting both businesses and residents.

Flights are expected to resume on October 1.