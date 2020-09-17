New Hazelton RCMP is asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

Thomas Dominic Dennis has not been seen since Wednesday (Sept 16) after he went mushroom picking near Pine Creek.

He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. by another mushroom picker.

According to the RCMP, Dennis was not prepared to be out overnight and does not have any food or other provisions and was only wearing lightweight clothing.

Police received the report around 8 p.m. Wednesday after community members initiated a search prior to calling the RCMP.

Search and Rescue was called to assist with Police Dog Service and RCMP Air Services Thursday (Sept 17).

The search efforts are also being supported by the community of Gitwangak.

He is being described as:

Indigenous Male

79 years-old

Last seen wearing blue jeans, a black cap, black rubber boots, and a grey checked sweater.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.