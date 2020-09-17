Northern Health has added another four cases of Covid-19, marking 241 in the region.

It’s a new single-day case count record for the province as 165 people have tested positive in the past day.

There are now a total 7663 cases in BC, with 1705 being considered active.

Of the active cases, 57 people are in hospital and 22 people are in ICU.

The death toll has now reached 220, as one resident of long term care in Vancouver Coastal Health has died.

2949 people are under active public health monitoring, and the recovery rate is at 74.6 percent.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports another two outbreaks in the healthcare system in the lower mainland, as officials are now responding to 15.

Meanwhile, no school outbreaks have been reported in BC.

However, Dr. Henry says there is a new type of COVID test available for school-age children as an alternative for the nasal swab.

A saline rinse will be used, and does not have to be administered by a health care professional.

