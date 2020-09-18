The BC Wildfire Service will be sending over 200 firefighters to help battle the extreme fire activity in the United States, including 22 from the Northwest Fire Centre.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, a unit crew and two single resources.

The firefighters will be deployed to Redmond, Oregon, and will be deployed as needed.

BC Wildfire Service Fire Information Officer Forrest Tower said since the BC Wildfire season is towards the end of its fire season they have the extra resources.

“We do have that additional capacity in the BC Wildfire Service to help our international partners, so we have the resources and they are in quite a drastic situation right now that requires as much assistance as they can,” he said.

Tower added the call came from the Canadian Fire Managing Board.

He also said that COVID-19 BC Wildfire Firefighters will be semi-independently.

“There won’t be any mixing of American firefighters and British Columbian crews, so we’ll be operating within our own bubble and just doing whatever tasks are assigned to the crews from BC,” Towers said.

He added the decision to go to Oregon was voluntary for BC Wildfire Service Personnel.