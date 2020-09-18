Outgoing Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen reacted to the NDP announcement of capping all interest on student loans. (supplied by: Jessica Deeks)

Former Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen has announced his bid to become a candidate for the BC NDP Stikine riding.

On Monday (Sept 14), MLA Doug Donaldson announced he would not be seeking re-election for the upcoming provincial election.

Cullen was MP for the region from 2004 to 2019.

He made the announcement on Thursday (Sept 17) through a video on Twitter.

He said since we are in unprecedented times he wants to offer his help in the next phase.

“I think we have a responsibility to work together to get us through this, get us through the next phase, I’ve been watching the NDP Government competently, compassionately through this difficult time,” said Cullen.

He also said he plans to bring the voice of the Stikine Region into Victoria.

“Strong and confident so we have the health care system we need, so we have an environment that works for everybody and brings people together,” Cullen said.

Cullen worked with the provincial government this year after being appointed the provincial liaison for talks between, B.C., Canada, and the Wet’suwet’en Nation during the Coastal GasLink dispute.