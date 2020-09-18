Provincial Health Officials reported 139 more cases of COVID-19 today (Friday), raising the provincial total to 7,842.

“We are also reporting 40 historic cases that were tested between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16 for people who did not have personal health numbers. All these cases have been previously investigated and managed by Vancouver Coastal Health, but had not been entered into the data system,” explained Dr.Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

After three more people were diagnosed in Northern Health, the region’s total case count has reached 244.

There are a record 1,803 active cases in the province and 3,075 people are under active public health monitoring.

Three more people have died, bringing the provincial death toll to 223.

With 5,797 people recovering, the recovery rate dips to 74% in the province.

Currently, 59 individuals are hospitalized, 20 of whom are in intensive care.

There are no new community or health care outbreaks.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

North – 244 (+3)

Interior – 492 (+3)

Vancouver Coastal – 2,817 (+63)

Fraser – 4,007 (+70)

Island – 196 (0)

Outside Canada – 86 (0)