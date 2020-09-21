Patients at hospitals and residential care facilities in Northern Health will have access to B.C. food options on their meal trays thanks to an announcement from the provincial government.

“We are creating a resilient food system for the people of British Columbia through programs like Feed BC,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture.

“I’m so excited Northern Health is now part of Feed BC. We’re opening the door for a multitude of new, exciting business opportunities for B.C. farmers, fishers, ranchers, and processors and I know they’re looking forward to providing more of their delicious products in the North.”

Some examples of current produced or processed products and suppliers to Northern Health’s facilities include:

* chicken/Sunrise Farms

* frozen green beans and peas/Sysco

* cheese/Paradise Island

* falafels/Amana Foods Inc

* applesauce/Sun-Rype Products Limited

* frozen blueberries/Snowcrest Foods

* cakes, squares/Original Cakerie

Northern Health supports the health and wellness of more than 300,000 people, which operates 27 hospitals and residential care facilities serving over 1.9 million meals per year.

“Northern Health is committed to continuing to work with our food suppliers and food distributors to include even more B.C. foods on our menu. Supporting BC producers while preparing healthy meals with local ingredients for our patients and residents meets the values of our communities in the North,” said Michael Hoefer, regional director, capital planning and support services, Northern Health.