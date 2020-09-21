Hudson Bay Mountain closed early for the season in March due to COVID-19 but the ski resort is planning for the upcoming ski season with COVID-19 protocols in mind.

According to General Manager Lex Rei-Jones, throughout the summer season, she has been looking at what other resorts have done during the pandemic and has participated in different conferences.

Rei-Jones explained what some of the new protocols will be for the upcoming winter season.

“We are going to have mandatory face coverings, in any buildings, the lift lines, during lessons and on our mountain buff and we have reduced capacity in buildings and we are highly encouraging pre-booked rentals and lessons,” she said.

She added staff is not expecting to implement a reservation system or to have limited day tickets.

The resort was forced to close March 20 due to the pandemic, which was one month before the normal season would end.

Rei -Jones said their number one priority was to ensure staff and guests were safe.

“The decision to shut down early it was just we were one of the last three resorts open in the North, we were starting to see people travelling here but, everybody was at the point at that time where we didn’t know what was going on, we didn’t know the best way to deal with it so, that when we pulled the pin on it,” she said.

A full list of the COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season can be found on the Hudson Bay Mountain website.