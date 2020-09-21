Students that reside in Witset will be able to attend school in Smithers after three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the area.

The decision came after discussions with members of the Chief and Council, local educational authorities and the Witset Health Centre.

Starting Tuesday (Sept 22), a bus from Smithers will arrive in Witset.

-Parents are being advised to remind their children to be vigilant and to do their part in protecting the community with the following precautions:

-Students to wash their hands before they got on the bus, to and from school

-Students in grade 5 or older are to wear a mask while on the bus

-Students are to wash their hands as soon as they get to school, and as soon as they get home

The Witset community has also implemented stay at home orders.