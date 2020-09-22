The Town of Smithers is inviting residents to participate in completing the Smithers Housing Needs Assessment Survey.

The survey is in part with the Town’s Housing Need Assessment project.

According to a Facebook post by Recreation Smithers, the survey is to broaden the town’s engagement process and is designed to learn more about the types of housing needs in Smithers.

“Housing has always been a focus area of discussion and policy action in the Town of Smithers,” the Facebook post said.

The topics in the survey include whether you rent or own, homelessness, satisfaction with where you currently reside, and housing affordability.

The survey can be found here.

The Town also said the printed copies of the survey are available at the Town Office in Smithers.

The survey closes on October 30.