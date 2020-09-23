RCMP is continuing the search for a man that went missing last week.

Thomas Dominic Dennis went missing on Sept 16 after going mushroom picking near Price Creek Forest Road.

He was last seen around 12:30 p.m by another mushroom picker.

New Hazelton RCMP is hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen Dennis the day he went missing.

Police said they have learned that some people saw him the day he went missing and they would like to speak to them.

According to a release, Several people said they saw Dennis but police do not know the name of individuals.

“Every piece of information is vital and may help searchers in their continued effort to locate Thomas,” said Staff Sergeant Darren Durnin.

Searchers have also released a photo of what Dennis was wearing the day he went missing.

Search efforts for Dennis are continuing this week according to the RCMP.

Dennis is described as:

Indigenous Male

79 years old

wearing blue jeans, black hat, black rubber boots, and a grey checked sweater

Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244.