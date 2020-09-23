A 33-year-old man is facing several charges after he fled from police.

Kyle Hanes has been charged with several offenses in relation to dangerous driving and flight from police.

On Sept 14, Smithers RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a pickup truck near Alfred Avenue and Rupert Street in Smithers.

According to the RCMP, The brown Chevrolet truck with a Montana license plate failed to stop for police and fled down Railway Ave at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing a police vehicle.

Police said this is the third time this truck had fled from police in the previous three days.

RCMP did not continue the pursuit in the interest of public safety but a suspect was identified and police were actively looking for a man.

RCMP also said on Sept. 17 police located and arrested Hanes in relation to the pursuit but was found to be in possession of a different truck that had been reported stolen from Houston.

He was also wanted on numerous warrants out of Prince George and Fort St. John, he was found in possession of suspected stolen property belonging to different owners.

Hanes was also found in possession of property that was reported stolen from a break and enter at Camp Caledonia near Tyhee Lake.

He remains in custody and further charges may be laid.

Anyone with information about this is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.