Photo of the crash (supplied by: Adam Brotherton)

Smithers RCMP is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 East of Telkwa.

The crash occurred near Woodmere Rd. according to Drive BC.

Police say the crash involved a semi and a truck and debris were blocking the highway causing it to be closed.

No injuries have been reported and the highway has re-opened but is single -lane alternating taffic.