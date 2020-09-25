RCMP have seized drugs and cash following a search of a residence and a vehicle in Burns Lake.

According to police, on June 19, as a result of an investigation, Burns Lake RCMP conducted a search of a rural residence.

The search resulted in a seizure of over 340 grams of suspected cocaine and over $35,000 in cash.

Police made another seizure on Sept 19 after police observed a vehicle traveling on 8th Avenue in Burns Lake.

Police said they stopped the vehicle for motor vehicle infraction and during the search excess 290 grams of suspected cocaine and over $5,000 in cash was found.

Both investigations are ongoing and will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review of potential charges.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP.