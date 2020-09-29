RCMP and Search and Rescue teams have suspended search efforts for the 79-year-old Witset man who went missing almost two weeks ago near Kitwanga.

Thomas Dominic Dennis went missing on Sept 16 after going mushroom picking near Price Creek Service Road.

He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. by another mushroom picker.

According to the RCMP, the search was suspended after consultation with family members.

“Local civilian search teams continue to search the area east of Price Creek south of Highway 16,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Family members continue to look for volunteers to assist in the search for Dennis.

“We’re still searching daily but we are hoping to have more volunteers to cover more ground,” said Dennis’s Daughter Marilyn Morrison.

Dennis is being described as:

Indigenous male

79 years old

Wearing blue jeans, a black hat, black rubber boots, and a grey checkered sweater.

RCMP added the search will resume if any new information is provided.