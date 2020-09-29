Northern Health has totalled 309 cases of Covid-19 after six more were reported over the past day.

BC-wide, 105 more people tested positive, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 9,013.

There are 1,268 active cases in BC, including 69 people in hospital and 20 in ICU.

The number of people isolating in BC is now at 3,337, however, the recovery rate is at 83.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, there has been one new death in Fraser Health, as 234 people have passed away since March.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Haro Park Centre long-term care facility in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

In total, 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

“This year is unique for all of us, and COVID-19 has required that we connect and show we care in new and different ways,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We have had to change our special celebrations and gatherings to keep the people we care about safe. This same approach is how we need to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Rather than travelling to see friends or hosting a large family dinner, make it small this year and plan to connect virtually instead.”

The provincial state of emergency has also been extended till October 13.

BREAKDOWN:

3,286 – Vancouver Coastal Health

4,594 – Fraser Health

206 – Island Health

531 – Interior Health

309 – Northern Health

87 – outside of Canada