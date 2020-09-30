Fourth Northern Health School added to BCCDC Possible COID-19 Exposure List
(Photo supplied by School District 91)
David Hoy Elementary School in Fort Saint James is the fourth Northern Health school to be added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s list of possible exposures.
The possible exposure came between September 17th and 18th.
The Elementary is a member of School District 91 in the Nechako Lakes region.
A Quesnel school and one Peace River South schools also were recently added to the list.