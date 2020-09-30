Air Canada is returning to the Smithers Regional Airport as of Thursday (Oct 1).

The airline will offer four flights a week on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Airport Manager Rob Blackburn said new protocols have been put in place and staff is prepared to welcome travelers.

“Masks must be worn inside the terminal, only persons traveling are permitted inside the airport and folds dropping off and picking up must do so in the parking lot,” he said.

Blackburn added extra cleaning and sanitization will be ongoing and hand sanitizer stations have been installed at all entrances.

Air Canada suspended commercial flights at the airport to prevent the spread of COVID in April.

Flights were originally supposed to resume in July but were postponed due to the lack of demand according to Air Canada.

There has been no word on when Central Mountain Air commercial flights will resume at the Smithers Airport.