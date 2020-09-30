BC Health Officials have reported an additional 125 cases of Covid-19 in the province, and three of those are in the North.

The region accounts for 312 of BC’S 9,138 total infections.

Of the total cases, 1,284 are active with 72 are in hospital and 21 are in intensive care.

“COVID-19 has required all of us to change how we work, go to school and spend time with friends and family. This has put an emotional and mental strain on everyone,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Despite this added obstacle, people across B.C. have risen to the challenge with compassion and determination to help keep our curve where we need it to be.”

The death toll remains at 234.

Meanwhile, there have been no new health or community outbreaks, as officials continue to respond to 14.

3,202 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of exposure to known cases and the recovery rate is 83 per cent.

BREAKDOWN:

3,340 – Vancouver Coastal Health

4,658 – Fraser Health

208 – Island Health

533 – Interior Health

312 – Northern Health

87 – outside of Canada