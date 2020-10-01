The search for a missing mushroom picker near Kitwanga has come to a tragic end.

79-year old Thomas Dennis was found deceased on September 30 after he went missing on September 16.

Dennis was reported missing after going mushroom picking near Price Creek Service Road.

The official search for Dennis was called off on September 27, after police consulted with his family.

“There is nothing to suggest there is anything suspicious in the death of Mr. Dennis,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.