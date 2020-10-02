A suspicious occurrence has led to the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash in Houston.

According to the RCMP, On Sept 16, they received a report where a note was left outside of a residence in the 3100 Block of Park Lane.

Police added the letter referenced a debt that was owed in connection with the drug trade.

The owner of the vehicle contacted the police immediately after finding the letter.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said on Sept 25, police were called to the same residence after a similar incident occurred that the RCMP believe to be connected to the Sept 16 incident.

“A man attended the scene where he was looking for a person who did not live there and when told that and left without incident, the owner of the home thought this was connected and called the police and provided the vehicle description,” she said.

Saunderson added Houston RCMP located the vehicle and it was stopped without incident.

She also said the investigation led to three arrests.

“The search of the vehicle yielded a semi-automatic shotgun with a loaded magazine, drugs that are suspected to be methamphetamine and heroin along with paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, as well as some counterfeit $50 bills,” she said.

Police have identified the person the three suspects were looking for and it is believed they were attempting to collect drug debt from him but went to the wrong house.

One person remains in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday (Oct 6) and the other two suspects have been released pending a future court date.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Houston RCMP at 250-845- 2204 or Crime Stopper 1-800- 222-8477.