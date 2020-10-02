The regional death toll has reached 3 as a Northern Health man in his 60’s has died of COVID-19.

BC’s death toll increases to 238 after 3 more people passed away in the province today (Friday).

Northern Health has 30 active cases, which is down by 5 from Thursday.

Province-wide the active case count is 1,302 (up by 41).

BC Health officials announced 161 new cases today (Friday), including 1 from the North.

The province has 9,381 cases overall, with 318 of them from Northern Health.

63 people are in the hospital (16 in ICU), none are from the North.

3,114 people under active public health monitoring and with 7,813 people recovered from the virus the recovery rate is 83%.

There are no new community or school outbreaks, however, there has been one new health care outbreak and are now 14 active health care outbreaks.

#COVIDBC update: 161 new cases since we last reported, for a total of 9,381 cases in BC. https://t.co/ozSsdmfd5C pic.twitter.com/I8WGvvcpWK — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) October 2, 2020

BREAKDOWN:

318 (+1)– Northern Health

535 (=) – Interior Health

3,440 (+80) – Vancouver Coastal Health

4,712 (+79) – Fraser Health

209 (=) – Island Health

88 (+1) – outside of Canada