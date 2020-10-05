Dawson Creek Secondary School reports exposure event related to COVID-19
Northern Health | My PG Now
A sixth exposure event has been declared at a school in Northern Health.
This time, it is Dawson Creek Secondary School within School District 59.
The potential exposure may have taken place between September 23rd to 25th.
In addition, school has been in session for over a month and five other exposure events at four facilities have taken place.
They include:
- David Hoy Elementary (SD 91 in Fort Saint James)
- Two exposures at Quesnel Junior School (SD 28)
- Ecole Frank Ross Elementary (SD 59 in Dawson Creek)
- Nak’albun Elementary School (Independent facility in Fort Saint James)