A Prince Rupert firefighter is 300- thousand dollars richer after he matched five consecutive icons on PlayNow.com’s chain reactors.

Rocky Paolo won the $302,486 jackpot on September 24.

According to Paolo, he does not plan on retiring early but he and his wife plan to pay off bills, invest the rest of the winnings as well as go on a road trip across BC.

Paolo said his wife was making lunch when he thought he would play for a bit.

“I was actually trying to play for the smaller $7,000 purse and I thought I had won a few free plays. So, I was shocked to see it was more than that,” he said.

Paolo also added when he found out he won he felt dizzy like he was going to faint and possibly even cry.