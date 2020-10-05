The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, local residents, and politicians are expressing their disappointment after a confederate flag was hung on Main St in Smithers last Saturday (Oct 3).

According to a statement, the flag was hung in the morning.

The confederate flag is known as a symbol of white supremacy, the oppression of people of colour, and a symbol of hate.

“I find no reason to believe that the residents of Smithers would support such an idiotic act, we are building a better relationship for the sake of our children. Collectively, as a community, we condemn this cowardly act,” said Hereditary Chief Woos.

In a Facebook post, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach said he was disappointed in hearing about the flag being hung which happened twice while he was mayor.

BC NDP Stikine Candidate Nathan Cullen also posted on Facebook about his disappointment on the flag being hung.

“Everyone should love free of intimidation and brutal signs of racism. Whatever cowards strung up a confederate flag on Main Street in Smithers, know that you are wrong, unsupported and you are not going to scare anyone away,” Cullen said.

Smithers Acting Mayor Casda Thomas said the flag was quickly taken down.