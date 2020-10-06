SHARE ON:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Northern Health recording more COVID-19 cases in the past month than the previous five combined

Encouraging news on vaccine candidates and the likelihood we could see more than one treatment for COVID-19

Increasing BC’s testing capacity to 20-thousand per day during the fall/winter

Why it’s more important to get your flu shot this year due to the pandemic

Death threats that have been made to her since the pandemic began

The chances of junior hockey teams seeing fans in the stands this season

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: