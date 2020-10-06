Northern Health has reported two new cases of Covid-19, for a total of 324 infections in the region.

The province has identified 102 new infections, including one epi-linked case, as BC hits 9,841.

Two individuals have passed away due to the virus, as the death toll reaches 244.

Of the total cases, 1,384 are considered active with 71 people in hospital and 16 in intensive care.

There are 3,089 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate is 83.2 per cent.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

In total, 16 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

BREAKDOWN:

3,612 -Vancouver Coastal

5,038 – Fraser

221 – Island

556 – Interior

324 – Northern Health

90 – outside of Canada